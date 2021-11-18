Local church ready to serve 2,000 Thanksgiving meals

MT. VERNON, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Central Christian Church is approaching its 25th annual Thanksgiving and wants to make sure anyone who needs a meal on the holiday has one.
This season, they plan to serve 2,000 people. That will mostly be curbside to-go, but deliveries will also be made to those who are unable to leave their homes.
Volunteers make their way to the church as early as 3 a.m. on the holiday to start preparing the food. By the time they finish, they'll have a full spread of turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, dressing, a dinner roll and dessert.
One person to help out is Steve Reynolds, who has volunteered all 24 years that the dinner has been held and will make it 25 this Thanksgiving.
"It's just the feeling of being able to help someone that could use a helping hand," he explains. "Through a smile, a good meal."
Reynolds has his family volunteer with him, but they can't do it alone. The event takes about 150 volunteers from start to finish.
"Servers and delivery people," he adds. ''Those types of things that would really help us out and make those meals successful.''
The Thanksgiving meal will take place on Thursday, November 25th from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Those that want to volunteer or need a meal delivered to them, can call the church at (618) 242-4185.
Church leaders also want to point out, they've collected nearly 300 coats for kids this holiday season. But, instead of giving them away inside the church during Thanksgiving, they're being donated to local schools the week after the holiday.