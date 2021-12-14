Local church delivers aid to Benton residents cleaning up tornado debris

BENTON, Ky. (WSIL) -- As Kentucky continues cleaning up, a local church is delivering aid to those needing it most.
Benton Central Church of Christ received a mountain of supplies from the Nashville Relief Center about 24 hours after the tornado hit, says church treasurer Vernon 'Ray' Koym.
Koym and about 20 other volunteers loaded up pallets full of cases of water Tuesday to deliver to residents and workers.
"You have to press on and do what you gotta do," Koym said. "We're trying to help them but we're trying to concentrate on getting the help to them instead of just sympathizing."
The church received supplies such as food, water and clothes but also shovels, rakes and wheelbarrows to assist with cleaning. Koym says it was one of the most powerful weather events he's come across.
"[It] had like a 35,000 feet ejection height," Koym said. "You're talking about... rerouting air traffic at those altitudes. This is incredible. This was one extremely powerful storm."
Koym says the group is seeking local donations including clothes, bedding and rope. Koym says you can donate to the church or to the New-To-You Shop at 17 Cope Rd.