Local church collecting water for Jackson, Mississippi

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A local church is doing their part to help those impacted by the Jackson, Mississippi water crisis.
You can drop off water on Saturday, September 3, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, September 4, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Carbondale (803 N. Robert A. Stalls Avenue).
It's the 4th day without clean water for nearly 150,000 in Jackson, Mississippi after the water system failed due to excessive rain and flooding.
President Biden and Governor Tate Reeves have declared emergencies in the state due to the water crisis.
Residents are seeing cloudy, discolored water coming out of their faucets and being told it should be adequate for sanitation purposes. They can’t use the water to drink, cook or wash dishes, but they can shower and wash their hands in it, officials said.
According to the mayor, it’s unknown when residents will no longer have to boil water, and that can’t be assessed until the water pressure returns to normal.