Local businesses thriving in Poplar Bluff thanks to support

POPLAR BLUFF, MO - The Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce seems to have a different ribbon cutting every week to commemorate the beginning of another business in town, many of them small and locally owned.
The most recent ribbon cutting was Morning Glory Boutique just this last weekend.
“It was really nice actually," owner Sheila Craft said. "It felt really good just to do something in this small town.“
Craft is a Poplar Bluff native and her husband also owns a small business in town. It was always something she wanted to do in her own community and she never thought of starting her business anywhere else.
“It’s my hometown," Craft said. "And my community. I wanted to bring something like this into this community.”
Across town, Allison Dodson also is one of the new business owners. She opened up Fresh'n Prep'd in August - providing healthy meals to-go. She makes meals by hand from scratch ingredients and then plates them in containers to meal prep for customers.
“I saw Poplar Bluff as having a lot of potential," Dodson said. "A lot of people here like to work out, a lot of people here are busy and just don’t have the time to make their meals. We don't have a lot of healthy options. “
Both of them point to the community as to why they've already seen success.
“I have been so surprised by the support of Poplar Bluff," Dodson said. "Now, everyone who comes in here is a familiar face and I didn’t know any of them when I started this. The support by the community has been overwhelming.”
For Dodson, she's been almost over ran by orders. She's had so much success her first two months she has already been able to hire full time help to fulfill her orders.
Craft has seen customer after customer even in the first week since her official grand opening.
The Chamber of Commerce in Poplar Bluff has helped too. Craft is a member, and Dodson is planning on becoming one. Both say that the active social media accounts for the Chamber have helped push business towards local business owners.
“I think we support each other," Craft said. "There’s quite a bit of small businesses that all support each other, and also the community, getting the community to support us is a big thing too.”
It's a trend they hope to see continue, and one they're certain will with the community support.
“I feel like there have been so many small businesses in this town that have been doing really well and the community is doing such a good job at supporting all those small businesses. “
OTHER BUSINESSES WITH RECENT RIBBON CUTTINGS:
(either new business or brand new location)
- Fresh'n Prep'd
- Morning Glory Boutique
- Poplar Bluff License Bureau
- Behavioral Health Group Poplar Bluff
- On A Whim
- Poplar Bluff Police Station
- Borrowed Time Real Estate
- BodyBurn Bootcamp
- Missouri Job Cenrer - Poplar Bluff
- Bushwood's