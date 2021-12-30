You are the owner of this article.
.A slow-moving cold front will be preceded by a surge of tropical
moisture, which will result in widespread heavy rainfall and likely
some flooding problems.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois south of Interstate 64, all
of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded. Tornado debris in the affected
areas of western Kentucky could impede drainage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected,
with locally higher amounts possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Local businesses prepare for New Year's Eve celebrations

walker's bluff

CARTERVILLE (WSIL)---Before the ball drops on New Year's Eve, several businesses in southern Illinois are preparing to see you in 2022.

Walker's Bluff Winery is hosting their own 'Boots to Bling' event.

"One of the reasons we picked the boots to bling was to give this year a kick and get into the next year," said COO Ryan Phelps.

The tasting room will be completely decked out in décor, live music, and food for guests to enjoy.

But the annual event will be slightly different than in years past.

"In the past we would be able to host anywhere from 200 to 300 people at the Tasting Room. This year we are going to limit our ticket sales to 150 to give everyone a little more space," said Phelps. "We will have a hand sanitizer station, masks out for anyone that wants one, all of our employees will wear masks, wear gloves, and sanitize, as we normally would."

Teddy's sports bar in Herrin will also ring in the new year, with their kitchen open from 5 to 9 and live music from the local band Glory Days.

Teddy's co-owner Bill Sizemore said he is looking forward to celebrating after the past year.

"Getting back to the way it used to be. Hopefully people will come down and have a good time, and we'll leave what's behind us, behind us and start the new year off right," said Sizemore.

Despite the trials brought by the pandemic, those at Teddy's hope people will come out and celebrate what 2022 has in store.

"I'd like to wish everyone a happy new year, safe travels, be healthy, and we will see you again," said Sizemore. 

If you are going out on News Year's Eve, health officials ask you wear your mask and try to social distance as much as possible.

