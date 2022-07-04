Local band performs for veterans

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- The Marion High School Marching Band celebrated Independence Day in a special way Friday.
They performed for the veterans at the local Marion VA.
They played "Armed Forces on Parade."
Abigail Gribble organized the event.
She's a member of the band and a youth volunteer at the Marion VA.
Her father is also a veteran.
Gribble says, she wanted to do something nice for the local veterans.
"We've had problems in the past for the volunteers where not a lot of students have come in. That's how I got started and I just thought it would be a good way to get the students involved with the veterans." said Gribble.
"Keeping the youth engaged with our veterans is very important. They're our nations heroes and we want to keep that connection with our youth." said Todd Wright, Public Affairs, Marion VA.
Gribble says she wants to study healthcare and bio-engineering to help veterans in the future.