Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Daily heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat index values today will top out around
100 to 105 degrees. The peak of the heat will occur Tuesday
through Thursday, when daily heat index values will reach 105 to
110 degrees. Daily chances for isolated thunderstorms will
provide limited relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Local band performs for veterans

  • Updated
MARION, IL (WSIL) -- The Marion High School Marching Band celebrated Independence Day in a special way Friday. 

They performed for the veterans at the local Marion VA.

They played "Armed Forces on Parade." 

Abigail Gribble organized the event.

She's a member of the band and a youth volunteer at the Marion VA.

Her father is also a veteran.

Gribble says, she wanted to do something nice for the local veterans.

"We've had problems in the past for the volunteers where not a lot of students have come in. That's how I got started and I just thought it would be a good way to get the students involved with the veterans." said Gribble. 

"Keeping the youth engaged with our veterans is very important. They're our nations heroes and we want to keep that connection with our youth." said Todd Wright, Public Affairs, Marion VA.

Gribble says she wants to study healthcare and bio-engineering to help veterans in the future.

