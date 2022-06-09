Local aviation director, pilot honored in Illinois Aviation Hall of Fame

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Aviation Hall of Fame has announced their 2022 inductees and Spirit of Flight Awardee.
Inductees include Veterans Airport Director Doug Kimmel, Mt. Vernon flight instructor and retired Air Force pilot Lt. Colonel Steve Willis and the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter at Mt. Vernon outland Airport.
Doug Kimmel
Doug Kimmel has served as Airport Director for Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois since 1998. Kimmel has worked to organize local Honor Flight and airshows at the airport.
The Illinois Aviation Hall of Fame says they are honoring him for his contributions to aviation and air transportation in southern Illinois and service to our nation's veterans.
Lt. Col Stephen (Steve) Willis, USAF Ret
Steve Willis is a flight instructor at the Mt. Vernon Outland Airport. He served in the United States Air Force from 1969 thru 1997, flying F-4 Phantoms and F-16 Falcons and then serving as an instructor pilot.
Following his tours of duty, he returned home to the Mt. Vernon area and became involved with airport activities and flight instruction.
Willis is current president of EAA Chapter 1155 at Mt. Vernon, where he currently leads the chapter in the restoration of a Pietenpol aircraft. He also directs the local Chapter Build & Fly Program for young aspiring pilots to gain building knowledge.
The Hall of Fame says he is being honored for his contributions to Illinois aviation as a flight instructor and mentor and service to civic organizations.
Spirit of Flight Award
Recipients are selected for their contributions to aviation in Illinois, with a particular emphasis on volunteerism and contributions to the community.
This year's honor is being awarded to EAA Chapter 1155 in Mt. Vernon.
The chapter was organized in 1996 with the mission to further aviation in southern Illinois.
From 1997 to 2012, Chapter 1155 hosted the Little Egypt Fly-In and Veterans Reunion at Mt. Vernon Outland Airport. The free event featured Young Eagle flights and an opportunity for veterans of all conflicts to gather and share stories with future generations.
Beginning in 2013 and occurring every other year, EAA 1155 has provided ground support duties at the EAA Airventure Cup Race at Mt. Vernon Outland Airport. Over 100 aircraft participate.
EAA Chapter 1155 has safely flown over 3500 Young Eagle missions.
The EAA Chapter 1155 is also being commended for their work at the annual Midwest LSA Expo. For three days each September, EAA Chapter 1155 members conduct all manner of volunteerism at this national aviation event. Starting at set up and ending at teardown, the "Orange Shirt Crew" handles Unicom/air traffic monitoring, aircraft marshalling, ramp safety patrols, and water delivery.
Other people being inducted into the Hall of Fame this year include John Charles Robinson and Donald Kirlin.
Robinson, an African American aviator, and his colleague Cornelius Coffey became the first black Americans to receive their Aircraft and Engineer Certification from Curtiss-Wright Aeronautical College (CWAU). He then formed the Challenger Air Pilots Association and built the first African American owned and operated airport in the Chicago suburb of Robbins.
Kirlin is the founder and owner of Air USA, a United States government contractor that provides an array of tactical aircraft services to the U.S. defense agencies, contractors and foreign governments. Kirlin was the organizer and promoter of the World Free Fall Convention. The World Free Fall Convention was, at the time, the largest gathering of skydivers from around the world and was held annually for 17 years.