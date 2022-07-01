Local auto repair shop getting head start on Christmas toy drive

MARION (WSIL) -- A local auto repair shop wants to celebrate Christmas early.
PMR in Marion has a Christmas toy drive this month for their Toys for Tots program. PMR will take toys and money donations all month long.
If you bring in a new toy, you get three dollars off your service. If you buy new tires, a percentage of what you pay will be donated to Toys for Tots.
PMR says they hope more people can donate since it's not Christmas time.
"We always want to raise as many toys as possible. Last year they collected over 15,000 toys for kids. So the more toys we collect, the more kids we can help, the brighter Christmases we can give," said Nicole Miskelley, Manager at PMR.
Those 15,000 toys collected last year helped more than 3,000 kids.