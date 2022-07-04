 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Daily heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat index values today will top out around
100 to 105 degrees. The peak of the heat will occur Tuesday
through Thursday, when daily heat index values will reach 105 to
110 degrees. Daily chances for isolated thunderstorms will
provide limited relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Local auto repair shop celebrates Christmas early

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- PMR in Marion is holding a Christmas toy drive this month.

The auto repair shop will take toys and monetary donations for the Toy for Tots Program.

If you bring in a new toy you get $3 off your service. If you buy new tires, a percentage of what you pay will be donated to Toys for Tots. 

PMR says they hope more people can donate since it's not Christmas time.

"We always want to raise as many toys as possible. Last year they collected over 15,000 toys for kids. So the more toys we collect, the more kids we can help, the brighter Christmases we can give." said Nicole Miskelley.

Organizers say 15,000 toys collected last year helped more than 3,000 kids.

