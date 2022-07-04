Local auto repair shop celebrates Christmas early

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- PMR in Marion is holding a Christmas toy drive this month.
The auto repair shop will take toys and monetary donations for the Toy for Tots Program.
If you bring in a new toy you get $3 off your service. If you buy new tires, a percentage of what you pay will be donated to Toys for Tots.
PMR says they hope more people can donate since it's not Christmas time.
"We always want to raise as many toys as possible. Last year they collected over 15,000 toys for kids. So the more toys we collect, the more kids we can help, the brighter Christmases we can give." said Nicole Miskelley.
Organizers say 15,000 toys collected last year helped more than 3,000 kids.