Local athletes to participate in 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

(WSIL) -- Southern Illinois will have three members of the Illinois delegation competing at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, being held June 5 – 12, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.
Team Special Olympics Illinois (#TeamSOILL) is comprised of 69 athletes, six Unified partners, 21 coaches, three Youth Leadership participants, and five additional staff.
The delegation will compete in nine of the 19 Olympic-type sports offered, including track and field, bocce, bowling, Unified golf, gymnastics, powerlifting, soccer, swimming and flag football. There is also a team of alternates.
Josie Stover of Mills Shoals, in Jefferson County, will be competing in the Athletics competition. Athletics is the track-and-field based program.
Marisa Prendergast, of Vienna, will be competing as part of the swimming team.
Also as part of the delegation, Eric Baumann, of Vienna, will be part of the Flag Football coaching staff.
Eric said to his teammates, “I am so proud of each of you. Congratulations – your hard work has paid off. Team Illinois is ready to tackle USA Games!”
The Special Olympics USA Games, which is hosted every four years, will mark the largest humanitarian event in Florida’s history. The event will unite more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean. Over 10,000 volunteers will fill more than 20,000 volunteer shifts during the week. It is anticipated over 125,000 families, friends and spectators will witness the inspiring athletic accomplishments in 19 Olympic-style team and individual sports and more than 30 events at world-class venues across Orlando, centered at ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World Resort.