Local artist releases album to benefit child cancer research

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) — Here at News 3, we like to celebrate our employees both on and off air.
One of our producers, Eric Jamnik, released his first EP (extended-play) album Friday.
You may not see him on air, but his writing plays a great role in the news our team brings you every day.
The album, “Jams with Jamnik”, is a folk-inspired culmination of music that he wrote, edited, and produced in his personal time.
You can hear it for free on several streaming services including Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and also on YouTube as well.
The album is also available for purchase on his personal artist page here.
All proceeds from that page, from now through May 31st, will be donated as a lump sum to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Eric says he’ll post that final donation on his public Instagram page after the month ends.