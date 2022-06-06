Local art show helps "For Kids' Sake"

(WSIL) -- An Art Show in Carbondale adds a new feature to its Fundraising efforts letting you buy pieces off of the wall.
More than 100-works of Art are up for auction in this year's "For Kids' Sake" Art Show.
Pieces are on display at Longbranch "Café & Bakery" in Carbondale.
Organizers say the show has evolved over its 22-years to now include online sales and "same-day" sales.
"Because it's an Off the Wall sale, we're hanging new pieces of art as the show progresses so if you stopped by already in May, I encourage you to come back between now and June 26, because the show's going to look a little bit different." said Ryan Edwards, For Kids' Sake Assistant Director.
Certain pieces of Art have Donors matching their sale price doubling those Fundraising efforts.
Proceeds support Orphans and Students in Bangladesh.
The Auction items are created by Local Children leading organizers to call it "Kids helping Kids."