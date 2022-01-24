Local art display showcases regional artists

(WSIL) -- Southeastern Illinois College is showcasing close to 30 regional artists.
The display is at its Elizabeth Hise Museum on campus now through the beginning of March.
Paintings, photographs, sculptures and other mediums make up more than 50 works to view.
The show is free and open to the public.
Participating artists say, it's an opportunity to support locals and perhaps discover your neighbor's work on the wall.
"You'll see people that you know, you've got friends out here that have their art here that you didn't even know about and it's just a spectacular display that is as good as anything you'll find at any museum in the country." said, // Janet Bixler, Participating Local Artist.
The museum is hosting a reception February 10th from 4:30 to 6:30 pm to celebrate its annual showing of Regional Artists.
It's free and open to the public. For more information click here.