Local archaeological site highlights Native American culture

POPE COUNTY, ILL (WSIL) -- November is National Native American Heritage Month.
It's a time to celebrate the diverse cultures, traditions, history and contributions of native people.
You don't have to look far to find Native American culture in our area.
Along Route 147 in Pope County is an archaeological site where generations of indigenous peoples one lived.
"Millstone Bluff is a pre-contact, or pre-historic Native American village site that actually has some other interesting aspects to it" said Mary McCorvie, Heritage Program Manager of the Shawnee National Forest.
From as long ago as 950 to about 1500 AD, Late Woodland and Mississippian Native Americans lived atop the bluff.
It's there where they hunted, gathered resources, and cultivated their way of life.
McCorvie said much about the site is still unknown.
"So we think as they were using up the resources at Kinkaid, they were familiar with this area and came here. And we actually, if you think about it, the topography this is kind of like living on a mound." said McCorvie.
Today, you can still see where natives dug the foundations for their homes and where they buried their loved ones.
There are remains of the stone fort they built and petroglyphs, etched into stone, depicting figures that are thought to be religious.
"It makes this site, again, unique, in that you have an unplowed Mississippian site, with a cemetery where they buried their loved ones, as well as the rock art. and the Rock art really displays who these people are, how they felt about themselves, really, their identity."
McCorvie also explained travel routes used by these natives impact how we live today as many of the interstates and highways we now use follow those original routes.
"Learning about Native Americans that lived and occupied and used Southern Illinois its really a good way to get in touch with the landscape yourself, think about how they used the landscape." said McCorvie.
Millstone Bluff is on Highway 147 in western Pope County, just east of Simpson, Illinois.