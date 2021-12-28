Local animal shelter weighs in on new animal abuse law

(WSIL) -- A local animal shelter is doing its part to stop animal abuse as a new law is set to take effect.
That new law, House Bill 0168 will prohibit people convicted of felony animal abuse offenses from owning animals.
Officials with St. Francis Animal Care in Murphysboro, say there are important steps people can take to help fight against animal abuse.
They say if someone sees signs of animal abuse, they need to say something.
"We still need people to report abuse and not just post it on Facebook. That's my biggest pet peeve. We get all kinds of complaints on our Facebook site, but we can't do anything about it. Animal control has to be notified. The police have to be notified. Then we have a chance to get the abusers convicted, and this law making a difference." said Diane Daugherty.
St. Francis officials say they have about 150 animals that need adopting.
That new law takes effect January 1st.