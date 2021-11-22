Local animal rescue holds in person fundraiser to help furry friends

(WSIL) -- An animal rescue in Jackson County is raising funds with a little help from some furry friends and Santa.
Dozens of folks brought their dogs and cats to Saint Francis Care in Murphysboro Sunday afternoon.
That's where Mr. and Mrs. Claus posed for pictures with pets.
The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
Organizers say, it's great to have in-person fundraising back now they need to find homes for some Fur-ever friends.
"We wouldn't be in existence if we didn't have the community support, and we do have the community support and it's a way that they can come and have fun with their pet, get their picture with Santa and we make a little money off of it; so it's a win, win. We need to find fur-ever homes for a lot of animals, we have dogs in the hallway, that means that we are very, very full." said Diane Daugherty, St. Francis CARE Board President.
Money raised will go toward the facility's operating budget.