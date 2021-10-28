Local Ameren workers concerned they could lose their job if not vaccinated

(WSIL) -- Some local Ameren workers are concerned they could lose their jobs if they don't get vaccinated.
Dozens gathered Wednesday night outside Local 702 in West Frankfort.
Laborers there say they received a text from Ameren saying the company may soon require employees to get vaccinated or be terminated.
A spokesman for gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey was also at the meeting.
He says it should be a matter of personal choice.
"My hope is that Union leaders will listen to them and work with them and that people will get things they need and want. Like I said this shouldn't be anything that happens through a mandate, it should be something that comes from education, if they feel as if it's something they want, they should talk to their doctor and their doctor should help them make the best decision for them" said, Joe Debose, Spokesman for Darren Bailey.
Ameren issued a letter to its employees. They say they have made no reference to termination. Ameren says it simply wanted to make its employees aware of the federal government's mandate since Ameren is a covered federal contractor.