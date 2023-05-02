Local agency in Mississippi County reflects on deadly I-57 crash last year

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (WSIL) -- The accident that claimed the life of at least 7 people Monday has brought back memories of the fatal accident that occurred a little over a year ago just off Interstate 57 in Missouri's Mississippi county.
According to Mississippi County Emergency Management Director Danny Harris one of the biggest concerns when it comes to responding to an accident like the one near Springfield Monday and last year's crash in Mississippi County is simply getting to it.
"You never know what you're going to drive up on," Harris said. "From experience, when you have very low visibility it's going to be very difficult to get to the middle of that scene."
Also, Harris says communication is key when it comes to getting the right amount of aid available to help.
"The biggest thing we learned was how everyone can come together to get the job done," he said. "We didn't have the manpower or means to handle the situation. So we immediately called surrounding jurisdictions to assist us."
And that communication helps a chaotic situation like multiple vehicle pileups be handled more smoothly when it comes to getting the help needed.
"From experience, the main thing is going to be communication with every department," Harris noted. "It definitely makes things run smoother when you can communicate with everyone. It also helps your scene commander get directions out to each department with the needed source."
How weather will affect traffic is often unpredictable, but Harris says there are ways to help minimize accidents in those cases.
"You've got to look at your surroundings," said Harris. "Turn out our hazard lights and your headlights. Pull to a safe location if possible. if you can pull into a parking lot. If you can't, pull off the side of the road if you don't feel safe driving and pull off as far as you can.
And because more people don't have to deal with incidents like this, Harris says accidents like it can take its toll on a first responder's mental health.
"You could have someone working at an office job and they'll jump right up and go deal with a situation and that might stay with them for a while," Harris explains, "and maybe the rest of their life. We try and make sure we do a de-briefing and talk to them if they need to."
Harris adds, if you see an accident, don't hesitate to call it in -- don't assume someone else already has. Your information could be used to help first responders when they arrive.
"It's easier to know what's going on before we get there then once we get there and try and figure it out," said Harris. "Don't hesitate to call. Don't think the person that's gone by has already called it in. Go ahead and call it in and maybe you can give more updated information."