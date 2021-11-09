Local agencies have started prepping for the winter season

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The leaves are changing which means the winter months are around the corner. Local agencies across the region have already started prepping for winter weather.
The National Weather Service of Paducah is holding their annual Winter Weather Workshop. The workshop allows for area partners like first responders, emergency management and road crews to come together to better prepare for the upcoming season.
"It just basically gives everyone the same sheet of music to work with. They all have the same tools. They all know what the resources are that we have available to them and where to find that information because information when it comes to winter weather is very important. So, if they know where to find the information, they know how to interpret the information, they can make better decisions in their perspective jurisdictions," explains Christine Wielgos, Lead Forecaster and Acting Warning Coordination Meteorologist for The National Weather Service of Paducah.
The event allows the weather service to pass along upcoming changes and to better understand what local agencies need from them.