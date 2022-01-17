Local advocates say day of service act as remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL)---Local organizations are reminding everyone: Martin Luther King Day is not a day off, but a day of service.
To celebrate the life of Dr. King, organizers of local events said everyone should work to give back to their communities the way Dr. King would.
They said the day should serve as a reminder of what you can do for someone else.
"They should be doing something to help someone else, and stop being self centered. We need to get up, I know we're in the midst of a pandemic, but we can still do something to help someone else in need," said Debra Mitchell-Braxton, the executive director of Dr. King celebrations in Cape Girardeau.
Mitchell-Braxton encouraged donating to shelters as many may be emptier following the holidays.