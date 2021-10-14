You are the owner of this article.
Local 4-H shooting program receives grant for new equipment

(WSIL) -- Thanks to a grant from the National Rifle Association (NRA) Foundation, Williamson County 4-H shooting sports will expand their air rifle and pistol programs with new equipment.

The $6,800 will provide youth with the opportunity to safely learn about shooting sports with quality materials.

"Without the support of the NRA Foundation, youth would have to pay a supply fee. Through this gift, we can reduce barriers to youth learning about the sport through hands-on experience," said Girtman.

Through the 4-H shooting sports program, youth learn marksmanship, the safe and responsible use of firearms, principles of hunting, and much more.

To learn more about the program or to join Williamson County 4-H, contact Ramona Girtman at (618) 993-3304 or girtman@illinois.edu.

