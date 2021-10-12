Local 11-year-old receives Girl Scouts' Medal of Honor for helping save child's life

(WSIL) -- Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois announced Alana Campbell, 11 of Carterville, has been awarded the Girl Scout Medal of Honor, a lifesaving award she received for demonstrating heroism in saving another's life.
Alana prevented a sunny day from turning tragic this summer when she took quick actions to save her cousin Piper Morris from nearly drowning.
The girls were swimming together one afternoon when Alana recognized that 6-year-old Piper was having a seizure. As Piper was going underwater, Alana rushed over to keep her cousin afloat.
“I’ve seen [the seizures] happen on a few other times,” Alana said. “They are always scary and I feel helpless when they are happening. At the time it happened, I really didn’t have too much time to think about it. I just knew I had to do something.”
After rescuing Piper from going underwater, she carried the younger girl across the pool to the ladder, where their grandmother, Jan Morris, helped get her onto the deck to recover.
“Without Alana’s quick actions, I dread even thinking about what other outcomes there would have been,” said Jan.
Girl Scouts of the USA has honored Alana’s heroic efforts with Girl Scouts’ Medal of Honor.
“This time I wasn’t helpless and was able to rescue my cousin,” Alana said.
"All of us at Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois are extremely proud of Alana for her heroic efforts,” said Loretta Campbell, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. She definitely exhibited courage, confidence, and character - the core characteristics of Girl Scouts. We are happy to have such a remarkable young lady as part of our council."