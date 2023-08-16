Livingston County Sheriff's Office searching for burglary suspect

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary that happened near the Burna community on Monday, August 14.
The office says it happened between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. They suspect was able to get away with several guns and cash and jewelry.
There is a photo of the suspect from the doorbell camera. The Sheriff's Office says he appears to be a black male and drove away in a white Nissan Murano or Nissan Rogue.
If you have any information please call the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at (270) 928-2122. There is a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.