 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Livingston County Sheriff's Office searching for burglary suspect

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights crime
By Jon Okerstrom

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary that happened near the Burna community on Monday, August 14.

The office says it happened between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. They suspect was able to get away with several guns and cash and jewelry.

Livingston County police searching for burglary suspect

There is a photo of the suspect from the doorbell camera. The Sheriff's Office says he appears to be a black male and drove away in a white Nissan Murano or Nissan Rogue.

If you have any information please call the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at (270) 928-2122. There is a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you