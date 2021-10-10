Livingston County man charged with murder

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- A local man is behind bars for murder.
On October 9, 2021 just before 10:00 PM, Kentucky State Police was notified by Livingston County Dispatch of an assault that occurred at a residence in Salem.
Troopers and detectives with the Kentucky State Police responded to help with the investigation.
The preliminary investigation reveals that 52-year-old Joseph Harris and 21-year-old James Crider had been involved in an altercation at a residence on Butler Road.
During the incident, Crider stabbed Harris. When deputies arrived on scene, they arrested the suspect while EMS attempted life-saving measures on the victim.
Harris was transported to Livingston County Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
As a result of the investigation, Kentucky State Police arrested Crider on the charge of Murder. He's being lodged at the McCracken County Jail.
An autopsy has not been scheduled for the victim at this time.