Livingston County deputies search for abducted child

LIVINGSTON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Livingston County deputies and Kentucky State Police are investigating a child abduction near Ledbetter, KY.
On Friday, 32-year-old Corey Cowan abducted his daughter. He does not have custody of the child.
The child is Raelynn Cowan, who is 8-years-old with brown hair and hazel eyes.
They were last seen headed west on US 60 from Ledbetter in a 2001 gold/pewter Chevrolet Silverado. The truck is a two wheel drive, crew cab and has KY registration A9B240.
If you see Cowan or the vehicle contact KSP at 1 (800) 222-5555.