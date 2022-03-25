Livingston County deputies found abducted child

UPDATE: 10 PM
Kentucky State Police say 8 year old Raelynn Cowan has been found and is back with her family.
Corey Cowan is charged with one count of kidnapping, one count of custodial interference and one count of assault 4th degree and one count of possession of Marijuana.
He is in the McCracken County Jail.
ORIGINAL:
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Livingston County deputies and Kentucky State Police are investigating a child abduction near Ledbetter, KY.
On Friday, 32-year-old Corey Cowan abducted his daughter. He does not have custody of the child.
The child is Raelynn Cowan, who is 8-years-old with brown hair and hazel eyes.
They were last seen headed west on US 60 from Ledbetter in a 2001 gold/pewter Chevrolet Silverado. The truck is a two wheel drive, crew cab and has KY registration A9B240.
If you see Cowan or the vehicle contact KSP at 1 (800) 222-5555.