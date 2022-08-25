Livestock Auction Tonight at Union County Fair

As summer winds down, it means one thing for Union County... fair season. For the last 6 days, Anna City Park has been hosting their annual fair with events like the rodeo, horse show, and queen pageant, but there's still more to come.
Tonight will be the Junior Livestock Auction, an event the community always look forward to.
Jr. Livestock Auction Ringman & Parent Carl Dillow says, "All year and week long, our young people have showed their animals. They have showed sheep, hogs and cattle, and tonight is the combination of the night where they each individual junior exhibitor can sell one animal"
The children and young adults bring their animals into the show ring then local businesses and community members then have the opportunity to purchase the animal.
Dillow continued to say "But they're rewarding those kids, for that agriculture life and how agriculture helps this community because this community helps everyone."
He says it's important to show up for these kids that have worked so hard. "It's not just a one week project, or a one day project, it's not something you sit in the air conditioning to do. We're out there when it's freezing cold and there's snow on the ground, you're out there when it's 100 degrees."
If you're unable to make it to the fairgrounds Thursday night, another popular event, the Demolition Derby, is taking place Friday and Saturday. Of course, all of the classic fun of rides and good food will be available.