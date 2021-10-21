Live2Lead: Changing Your World coming to Marion

MARION (WSIL)---Live 2 Lead: Changing your World is coming back to Marion.
The event will take place at the Pavilion in Marion on October 29th and is designed to help give attendees practical tools and new perspectives for leadership development experience.
It will have in person and virtual options and have a mixture of national programing and in person speakers.
"If you are looking for other ways to advance your leadership ability whether it's in the home, at work, or in your own business, you're going to find tactical information that you can take home and apply immediately," said speaker Allison Hasler.
The last day to purchase tickets is tomorrow.