List: Which stores are closed on Thanksgiving 2022?

Get the turkey and stuffing ready because Thanksgiving is right around the corner.
Make sure you plan ahead because certain stores will close for the holiday to let employees spend time with families.
Here's what we know about the stores planning to close:
Retailers Target, Kohl's and Best Buy have announced they will again close all of their stores on Thanksgiving Day.
Customers who still want to shop at Kohl's on Thanksgiving can do so online and on the store's app. Kohl's already has a number of Black Friday deals posted on its website.
Best Buy will begin extending its hours on Oct. 30 but will be closing all of its stores on Thanksgiving. Best Buy will still be offering deals online on Thanksgiving.
Target is continuing its new Thanksgiving tradition of keeping doors closed during the Thanksgiving holiday. The company said it is part of a permanent shift.
Complete list of stores closed:
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- JCPenney
- Sam's Club
- Walmart
- Ulta
- Target
- Kohl's
- Best Buy
- Bath & Body Works
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Home Depot
- Lowe's
- Aldi
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Gap
- Old Navy
- Macy's
- TJ Maxx
Stores open on Thanksgiving:
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Family Dollar
- Kroger
- Rite Aid
- Starbucks (check nearby location for hours)
- Walgreens