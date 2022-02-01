LIST: Warming Centers

(WSIL) -- With the cold temperatures and the winter weather, many people will need a place to get out of the cold and stay warm.
CARBONDALE
Carbondale Warming center sill be open each day from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. The overflow section in their upstairs is open as well. Intakes will be accepted until 10:30 p.m.
Donations are greatly appreciated to cover additional duties and expenses. To donate, please visit https://cwcentered.org/.
MURRAY, KY
Murray State University's Racer Arena will be open beginning Wednesday evening at midnight through Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
This schedule will be evaluated based on weather and temperature conditions.
ROYALTON
The Royalton Fire Station is open as a warming center. Just contact 618-922-6000 if you need more information.
WEST FRANKFORT
Warming shelter will be open at the West Frankfort Police Department, 201 E. Nolen Street.
You can contact your local police department if you are in need of shelter during the winter weather.