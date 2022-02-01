LIST: Warming Centers

 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and
sleet accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, and ice accumulations of
one tenth of an inch with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
This area is generally along and west of a line from Dexter
Missouri to Harrisburg, Carmi and West Salem Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and some tree damage are
possible due to the ice and wind. Travel due to the snow,
sleet, and freezing rain could be nearly impossible and should
be avoided unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions
could impact those travelers during the morning or evening
commutes, especially on Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of greatest concern for the
accumulation of mixed precipitation will be today through noon
on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- With the cold temperatures and the winter weather, many people will need a place to get out of the cold and stay warm. 

CARBONDALE

Carbondale Warming center sill be open each day from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. The overflow section in their upstairs is open as well. Intakes will be accepted until 10:30 p.m.

Donations are greatly appreciated to cover additional duties and expenses. To donate, please visit https://cwcentered.org/.

MURRAY, KY

Murray State University's Racer Arena will be open beginning Wednesday evening at midnight through Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

This schedule will be evaluated based on weather and temperature conditions.

ROYALTON

The Royalton Fire Station is open as a warming center. Just contact 618-922-6000 if you need more information. 

WEST FRANKFORT

Warming shelter will be open at the West Frankfort Police Department, 201 E. Nolen Street. 

You can contact your local police department if you are in need of shelter during the winter weather.

