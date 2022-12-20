LIST: Warming centers and emergency shelters

(WSIL) -- The bitter cold temperatures will have some people looking for a place to get warm this week.
Here is a list of the local shelters and warming centers.
ILLINOIS
- Benton
- City Hall
- 1403 S Main St
- During normal business hours
- Carbondale Warming Center
- 608 E College Street, Carbondale
- 314-312-2539
- Christopher
- Civic Center
- 208 N Thomas St
- M-F, 8:30-4:30
- Franklin County, IL
- Take Action Today/Lifesource Recovery Crisis Warming Center
- 1101 E 6th St, West Frankfort
- Overnight Dec. 20-Mid March
- 10pm-6am
- Good Samaritan House
- 701 S Marion Street, Carbondale
- (618) 457-5794
- Lighthouse Shelter
- 1101 N Madison, Marion
- 618-993-8180
- Sesser City Hall
- Side door
- 302 W Franklin Ave
- As needed
- Zeigler
- City Hall
- 301 Church St
- As needed
- Royalton
- Village Hall
- 311 S. Main Street
- As needed
- West Frankfort
- Police Dept. Lobby
- 201 E Nolen St
- As needed
- West City
- Police Department
- 201 S. Browning St
- As needed
KENTUCKY
- Crittenden County Courthouse
- Marion, Kentucky
- Rear entrance open Thursday-Monday
- Paducah Warming Center
- Washington Street Baptist Church
- 739 Washington Street
- Walk up between 5:30 and 10 p.m., first come basis
MISSOURI
If you cannot find a place close to you, contact your local police department for help.