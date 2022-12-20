LIST: Warming centers and emergency shelters

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow is possible with
total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches. Winds could gust as high
as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind
chills as low as -20 to -25 are possible as a result of
Thursday night low temperatures of 0 to -5 with sustained winds
of 15-25 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Southwest Indiana, Southern Illinois,
Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday afternoon
through late Thursday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with possible flash
freezing. Strong winds with moderate to heavy snow will sharply
reduce visibility and make for dangerous conditions. Life-
threateningly cold wind chill values can quickly result in
frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and
limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to
vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree
branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or
generators.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant
snow accumulations that would greatly impact travel. Stay tuned
for later statements. This watch will be upgraded to a warning if
winter storm conditions become more certain.

A wind chill watch means the there is the potential for a
combination of very cold air and strong winds to create
dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts
and warnings for updates on this situation.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow is possible with
total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches. Winds could gust as high
as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind
chills as low as -20 to -25 are possible as a result of
Thursday night low temperatures of 0 to -5 with sustained winds
of 15-25 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Southwest Indiana, Southern Illinois,
Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday afternoon
through late Thursday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with possible flash
freezing. Strong winds with moderate to heavy snow will sharply
reduce visibility and make for dangerous conditions. Life-
threateningly cold wind chill values can quickly result in
frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and
limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to
vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree
branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or
generators.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant
snow accumulations that would greatly impact travel. Stay tuned
for later statements. This watch will be upgraded to a warning if
winter storm conditions become more certain.

A wind chill watch means the there is the potential for a
combination of very cold air and strong winds to create
dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts
and warnings for updates on this situation.

&&

LIST: Warming centers and emergency shelters

  • Updated
  • 0
warming center, winter
By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- The bitter cold temperatures will have some people looking for a place to get warm this week. 

Here is a list of the local shelters and warming centers. 

ILLINOIS

  • Benton
    • City Hall
    • 1403 S Main St
    • During normal business hours
  • Carbondale Warming Center
    • 608 E College Street, Carbondale
    • 314-312-2539
  • Christopher
    • Civic Center
    • 208 N Thomas St
    • M-F, 8:30-4:30
  • Franklin County, IL
    • Take Action Today/Lifesource Recovery Crisis Warming Center
    • 1101 E 6th St, West Frankfort
    • Overnight Dec. 20-Mid March
    • 10pm-6am
  • Good Samaritan House
    • 701 S Marion Street, Carbondale
    • (618) 457-5794
  • Lighthouse Shelter
    • 1101 N Madison, Marion
    • 618-993-8180
  • Sesser City Hall
    • Side door
    • 302 W Franklin Ave
    • As needed
  • Zeigler
    • City Hall
    • 301 Church St
    • As needed
  • Royalton
    • Village Hall
    • 311 S. Main Street
    • As needed
  • West Frankfort
    • Police Dept. Lobby
    • 201 E Nolen St
    • As needed
  • West City
    • Police Department
    • 201 S. Browning St
    • As needed

KENTUCKY

  • Crittenden County Courthouse
    • Marion, Kentucky
    • Rear entrance open Thursday-Monday
  • Paducah Warming Center
    • Washington Street Baptist Church
    • 739 Washington Street
    • Walk up between 5:30 and 10 p.m., first come basis
    • Click here for more information

MISSOURI

  • Click here for a map of places to get warm in Missouri. 

If you cannot find a place close to you, contact your local police department for help. 