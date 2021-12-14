LIST: Some tornado victims being identified

(WSIL) -- Kentucky leaders have confirmed 74 people died after tornadoes ravaged the state last weekend and more than 100 are still missing.
Governor Andy Beshear was among the people who lost loved ones during the storms. He said Tuesday his uncle lost two cousins in Muhlenburg County.
Some of those victims are being identified:
Caldwell County
- Larry Burdon died in the storms, Caldwell County Coroner Dewayne Trafford told the Courier Journal.
- Rick Carlisle died in the storms, Trafford told the Courier Journal.
- Richard Lipford and his wife, Millie Lipford, also died, Trafford told the Courier Journal.
Franklin County
- William Amey Jr., 62, died from weather from the storm system, according to media reports.
Fulton County
- Wade Lyhl, 57, of Casey died in the storms, Fulton County Coroner J. Moss told the Courier Journal.
Graves County
- Devyn Burton, 21, died while working at the candle factory, according to media reports.
- Robert Daniel, a police deputy, died while supervising inmates on work release at the Mayfield candle factory, according to a social media post from Graves County Jailer George Workman.
- Jha'lil Lee Dunbar, 3, died, a relative told The Courier Journal.
- Janine Denise Johnson-Williams died, according to a GoFundMe set up by her nephew.
- Jill Monroe, 52, died while working at the candle factory, according to a social media post by her stepsister Sunday. The post said Monroe was identified by the Graves County Coroner.
- Lannis "Joe" Ward died, according to media reports.
In Graves County, at least 8 of the deaths reported were at the Candle Factory, where the National Guard says everyone has been accounted for.
Hopkins County
The Hopkins County coroner identified the 13 victims Monday.
- Marlin Acree, 34
- Mary Alice Adams, 74
- Ernie Akin, 86
- Jenny Bruce, 65, a former administrator and member of the Dawson Springs Independent School board.
- Jeff Eckert, 70
- Jennifer Eckert, 69
- Carol Grisham, 80
- John Hale, 54
- Marsha Hall, 71
- Carl Hogan, 60
- Oaklynn Koon, an infant, died in Hopkins County, according to media reports.
- Sonya Kaye McChesney, 67
- Claude Mitchell, 67
- Carolyn Siegler, 78
Muhlenberg County
The Muhlenberg County Coroner's Office identified 11 deaths Tuesday, according to the Courier Journal.
- Brian Crick, 43, a district court judge for Muhlenberg and McLean counties.
- Matt Ferguson, 50
- Meagan Flener, 34
- Scottie Flener, 34
- Rita Gish, 74
- John Hardin, 36
- Billy Dale Miller, 73
- Judith Faye Miller, 72
- Chase Oglesby, five months
- Cheryl Snodgrass, 52
- Diane Varney, 62.
Taylor County
- Teresa Duncan died during the storms, Taylor County Deputy Coroner Michael Mardis told the Courier Journal.
Warren County
Warren County Coroner Kevin Kirby confirmed 15 deaths on Monday afternoon, according to the Courier Journal.
- Alisa Besic, adult
- Alma Besic, infant
- Elma Besic, juvenile
- Samantha Besic, infant
- Selmir Besic, juvenile
- Nariah Cayshelle Brown, 16
- Nolynn Brown, juvenile
- Nyles Brown, 4
- Rachel Brown, 36
- Steven Brown, 35
- Say Meh, 42
- Cory Scott, 27
- Victoria Smith, 64
- Mae White, 77
- Robert Williams, Jr., 65
Do you know someone who died in the Kentucky tornadoes? Reach out to us at news@wsiltv.com to tell their story and your experience with the storms.