...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds around 15 mph with gusts 20 to 25 mph.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will pose a
heightened risk for recreational boaters enjoying the holiday on
area lakes and waterways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory area include
Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake,
Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil's Kitchen
Lake, Lake of Egypt, Kentucky Lake, and Lake Barkley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

If you plan to be out on the water today, wear a lifejacket.

&&

LIST: Memorial Day services

Memorial Day
By Dave Davis

(WSIL) -- There are many Memorial Day ceremonies and services in our region taking place Monday. 

9 am: Herrin will gather at Doughboy Statue across from city hall.

9 am: Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will be at the Kentucky National Guard Memorial.

9:45 am: Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will be at Lions Park Veteran’s Memorial in Mount Prospect.

10 am: Little Arlington's service will take place in Harrisburg.

10 am: Mt. Vernon will host a ceremony at the Jefferson County Courthouse. 

10 am: Carbondale's memorial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery. The Carbondale Police Department's Honor Guard will be in attendance.

11 am: Marion Rose Hill Cemetery. Ceremony will be on the south side near the Veterans Memorial.

12 pm: Herrin American Legion Annual Memorial Day BBQ Noon - 4:30pm. Entertainment by Tom Wallace. 

