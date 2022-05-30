LIST: Memorial Day services

(WSIL) -- There are many Memorial Day ceremonies and services in our region taking place Monday.
9 am: Herrin will gather at Doughboy Statue across from city hall.
9 am: Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will be at the Kentucky National Guard Memorial.
9:45 am: Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will be at Lions Park Veteran’s Memorial in Mount Prospect.
10 am: Little Arlington's service will take place in Harrisburg.
10 am: Mt. Vernon will host a ceremony at the Jefferson County Courthouse.
10 am: Carbondale's memorial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery. The Carbondale Police Department's Honor Guard will be in attendance.
11 am: Marion Rose Hill Cemetery. Ceremony will be on the south side near the Veterans Memorial.
12 pm: Herrin American Legion Annual Memorial Day BBQ Noon - 4:30pm. Entertainment by Tom Wallace.