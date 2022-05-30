Lincoln Memorial's 100th anniversary: A bastion of hope in troubled times

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds around 15 mph with gusts 20 to 25 mph. * WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky. * WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will pose a heightened risk for recreational boaters enjoying the holiday on area lakes and waterways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory area include Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake, Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil's Kitchen Lake, Lake of Egypt, Kentucky Lake, and Lake Barkley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing. If you plan to be out on the water today, wear a lifejacket. &&