LIHEAP provides help for those struggling to pay electric bill

PULASKI COUNTY, IL (WSIL) – With colder temperatures on the horizon, programs are available to help those struggling to pay their electric bill. The Illinois Low Income Energy Assistance Program is designed to help eligible low-income households.
“It’s here for you to take advantage of,” said Denna Williams, Executive Director for Shawnee Development Council.
LI-HEAP provides a one-time payment to qualified households
“People are encouraged to come into the office, if they're within a certain income level, to receive credit toward their electric and gas bills,” said Williams.
Qualifications to apply for service include proof of 30-day gross income, your current electric, and gas bill, a photo ID, and social security cards for everyone in the house. Also, if you rent, a current rent receipt and those who received LINK, you should bring your card or proof of benefits.
“If you’ve never applied for the service, there are always and our staff are prepared to talk to you about it,” said Williams. “They want to help you find a way to take a burden away.”
The Shawnee Development Council services seven counties and about 3,100 households took advantage of the program last year.
"This year, so far, over 14 hundred have already come through,” said Williams.
Applications began being accepted in August. So far, the numbers show, the program is at 45 percent of where it was last year. That's according to Williams.
“When you consider this program goes through May 31 we're anticipating and running on a track that we're probably going to be about 30 percent more households served that have had an interest in our program,” said Williams.
If a household is struggling to pay its bills; Williams says there are other programs designed to help fill the gaps.
“We have a referral base of other community-based organizations that help us,” Williams explained. “We also have other funding in different departments that may be able to assist them in other things.”
Due to pandemic-related restrictions, Williams says they’re not offering walk-in days. Appointments must be met and she encourages anyone with an appointment to stick with it. She says that shouldn’t prevent anyone from applying.
“If you are physically unable to come to our office, we have set up drop boxes,” said Williams. “There are ways for you to get us your information and for us to talk to you and figure out how to get it to you.”
Shawnee development covers seven counties. Williams says because it’s more of a rural area – the need for assistance is increasing.
“We have our individuals that count on this every year,” said Williams. “They come in and they know that it is an assistance program and it takes a little bit of the burden off them.”
To schedule an appointment or learn more about LIHEAP program, Click here