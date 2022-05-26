LIHEAP program to provide $200 to 250,000 households this summer

(WSIL) -- All recipients of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will receive $200 to support Illinoisans most in need due to rising costs.
The deadline for families to apply for utility assistance is May 31, 2022. Applications must be completed in person at local administering agencies, which can be located on DCEO’s community services website. Families can also contact 1-833-711-0374 for support.
All LIHEAP recipients are eligible to receive the one-time $200 payment and no additional action is needed. The $200 will be paid directly to utility companies and will be marked as a LIHEAP credit on the bill in July. Recipients will also receive a letter.