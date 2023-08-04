Lightning Causes Wide Spread Power Outages In Parts Of Southeast Missouri

DELTA, MO (WSIL) - Several areas reported power outages after the storms moved through overnight but according to one electric co-op, it wasn't the fact the power went out that was unique it was how the power was knocked out.
“We were not expecting this level of problem,” said Lold Rice, Senior Manager for Fiber Services with SEMO Electric Co-op.
Power outages during a storm are no surprise. In fact, most electric companies have teams ready to hit the ground prepared for the worst, but hoping for the best.
But after Wednesday's storms moved through the southeast Missouri area what caught linemen ready to restore power by surprise -- was how the power got knocked out to so many homes.
"The biggest problem of the day has been lightning,” said Rice.
Where most power outages from storms are a result of wind or falling trees, this time around it was the lightning produced by the storms.
"Lightning has really wreaked havoc on the system resulting in some mainline fuses being blown in our substations resulting in a lot of people being out,” Rice said.
Rice can't recall something like this ever happening before.
"Usually it hits out on the system and it will ride that line to the first opportunity to jump off,” Rice explained. “And you really don't want that first opportunity for it to jump off to be at the substation.”
But that's exactly what happened. And the fact it happened – isn’t something seen often.
“Lightning is not usually that type of nemesis,” Rice said. “Lightning will usually be individual outages or smaller pockets. In this case, it took out some substation fusing which affects a lot of people in a large area.”
Rice says once the line workers were able to get to the substations -- the issues were quickly assessed and fixed. However -- getting to the substations provided its own challenges.
"A lot of the ends of the fields are flooding over the county roads and we can't get to a substation,” said Rice. “Got to double back and go all the way around. It's been a real problem."
People who live in that area say they've not seen that much flooding in years.
"It comes over this road here, this is my second time,” said Bill Cook.
Cook has lived in his home off Highway N since 1978. He says most of the water is coming from a ditch near the highway, but all the rain in a short amount of time was too much to handle.
"They have cleaned that ditch out,” said Cook. “They've got it all cleaned out, but with all the rain we got, it just backed her up."
Some braved trying to pass over the water near Cook's home. Some, he says, decided differently and turned around. Many, doing so in his driveway.
"They just want to come out here and talk and they talk and I tell them, ‘if that was me, I wouldn't be going through that,’” Cook laughed.
At its peak, Rice says about 1500 customers were impacted by the lightning strike
“We don't see it a lot where lightning actually takes out some of the main transformer fusing. A little bit unique,” said Rice.