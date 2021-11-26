Lighting ceremony honors founder of Candy Cane Lane

(WSIL) -- Dozens gathered Friday evening for the lighting ceremony for Candy Cane Lane in West Frankfort.
The ceremony had a tribute to founder Tim Murphy, who passed away last year due to COVID-19.
This year's display is at the West Frankfort City Park, it includes many of Murphy's decorations, which organizers say volunteers have spent the past few weeks setting up.
"It's an emotional roller coaster because we miss him and it brings back all those emotions of him being gone, but it's also rewarding, the fact that we're doing exactly what he was hoping, that if something ever happened to him it would be kept alive. / This has taken the community, we've had countless people volunteer, there's been families coming out and they would say they were going to put up one scene then they put up like six scenes, it's literally been a community effort and we appreciate everyone's help." said volunteer organizer, Iris Kohzadi.
Letters to Santa are still collected at the end of the display.
Santa's Elves say be sure to include your return address.