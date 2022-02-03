Light snow showers linger into early Friday morning

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The heaviest snow has moved out of the area but off and on light snow will continue overnight.
Along with the snow, winds will be breezy out of the north between 10 and 15 miles per hour. Overnight temperatures will be cold, dipping into the teens by morning. The snow will come to an end early Friday.
By the afternoon the clouds should begin to move out of the region but high temperatures will be will below normal, topping out in the 20s.
Temperatures won't climb back above freezing until Sunday afternoon. Slick roads will continue to be a concern. Drive carefully.