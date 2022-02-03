Light snow showers linger into early Friday morning

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow. Areas of light snow tonight may add another inch, bringing total snow and sleet accumulations to 2 to 7 inches. The highest amounts are north and west of Cape Girardeau. Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are occurring. Blowing and drifing snow may be a problem, especially in open flatlands. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. This area is generally along and west of a line from Dexter, Missouri to Harrisburg, Carmi and Albion, Illinois. * WHEN...Now until midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel due to the snow, sleet, and freezing rain will be difficult and should be avoided unless necessary. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. &&