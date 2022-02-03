 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow. Areas of light snow tonight may add another inch,
bringing total snow and sleet accumulations to 2 to 7 inches.
The highest amounts are north and west of Cape Girardeau. Wind
gusts of 20 to 30 mph are occurring. Blowing and drifing snow
may be a problem, especially in open flatlands.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
This area is generally along and west of a line from Dexter,
Missouri to Harrisburg, Carmi and Albion, Illinois.

* WHEN...Now until midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...Travel due to the snow, sleet, and freezing rain will
be difficult and should be avoided unless necessary.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Light snow showers linger into early Friday morning

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The heaviest snow has moved out of the area but off and on light snow will continue overnight.

Along with the snow, winds will be breezy out of the north between 10 and 15 miles per hour. Overnight temperatures will be cold, dipping into the teens by morning. The snow will come to an end early Friday.

By the afternoon the clouds should begin to move out of the region but high temperatures will be will below normal, topping out in the 20s.

Temperatures won't climb back above freezing until Sunday afternoon. Slick roads will continue to be a concern. Drive carefully.

