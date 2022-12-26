 Skip to main content
...Black Ice and Roadway Refreezing Possible Tonight...

A cold front will sweep through the region tonight. Light snow,
with accumulations up to one inch are possible along the front.
Temperatures behind the front will fall into the upper teens to
low 20s. Wet roadways may refreeze forming areas of black ice,
most likely on untreated secondary roads, bridges, and
overpasses. Areas of light freezing drizzle are also possible
after midnight, particularly across southwest Indiana and the
Pennyrile region of western Kentucky. This may cause additional
icing. Travelers should remain alert for changing roadway
conditions.

Light snow & black ice possible this evening -- tracking a soggy and warm end to the week

WSIL (Carterville) -- We woke up to more snow on the ground this morning thanks to a fast moving clipper that will dove southeast. Areas picked up somewhere between a dusting to 2 inches, with SEMO and Western Kentucky seeing the lesser amounts.

We still have another round of snow this evening thanks to a cold front pushing through, which could mean trouble for anyone on the roads tonight. The light snow chance will be between 1 PM and 8 PM.

Black ice and slick spots are very possible since this cold front will send our temperatures back down. Lows will fall in the mid-teens overnight. 

By mid-week we'll return to an unseasonably warm trend and stay with it through the new year. Unfortunately if you do have any weekend plans, you'll need an umbrella. 

