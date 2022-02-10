Light showers return Friday, followed by a big cool down

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Seasonable temperatures and some sunshine made for a nice day across the region but changes are around the corner.
Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will stick with us through the remainder of the afternoon and into the overnight hours. Overnight temperatures will be a bit warmer, only dipping into the upper 30s.
Our next cold front will move through on Friday, bringing back the chance for rain. Overall precipitation will remain light. Ahead of the cool down, temperatures will top out in the 50s tomorrow.
By the weekend, the colder air will settle in with high temperatures back into the 30s.