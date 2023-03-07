 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 20.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 12.0 feet
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


Light rain and cooler temperatures Wednesday

Tomorrow

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Temperatures were a bit cooler than yesterday but it was at least dry. Most of the region has dipped back into the 50s this afternoon. Clouds with a few peeks of sunshine will stick around through the rest of the evening. 

Our next chance for rain will move in late tonight and into early Wednesday morning. It will bring cloudy and cool conditions back, but amounts will stay light. Southeast Missouri will see the best chance at measurable rainfall but even then, it's not a washout. The showers should clear by the afternoon.

Aside from the rain, it will be a chilly day. Afternoon temperatures will dip back below average, only topping out in the mid 40s. 

The break from the rain will be brief. Our next system will move in on Thursday. Widespread showers are likely, but will stay on the lighter side. Amounts between 0.25"- 0.50" are expected, with isolated higher totals. 

The remainder of the week will bring more cool temperatures. Highs will hover the upper 40s and low 50s. We're still 13 days from the official start to spring.

