Light rain and cooler temperatures Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Temperatures were a bit cooler than yesterday but it was at least dry. Most of the region has dipped back into the 50s this afternoon. Clouds with a few peeks of sunshine will stick around through the rest of the evening.
Our next chance for rain will move in late tonight and into early Wednesday morning. It will bring cloudy and cool conditions back, but amounts will stay light. Southeast Missouri will see the best chance at measurable rainfall but even then, it's not a washout. The showers should clear by the afternoon.
Aside from the rain, it will be a chilly day. Afternoon temperatures will dip back below average, only topping out in the mid 40s.
The break from the rain will be brief. Our next system will move in on Thursday. Widespread showers are likely, but will stay on the lighter side. Amounts between 0.25"- 0.50" are expected, with isolated higher totals.
The remainder of the week will bring more cool temperatures. Highs will hover the upper 40s and low 50s. We're still 13 days from the official start to spring.