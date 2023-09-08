Life;Story 5K helps bring awareness to suicide and prevention

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) - The Life;Story 5K will be held for the first time in Illinois on Saturday, September 8th at the Harry L. Crisp Sports Complex. Registration and packet pickup begins at 6:30 a.m., with the race to follow at 7 a.m.
The scenic or virtual 5K run/walk helps raise funds and awareness for suicide prevention. All donations help ensure that crisis services are available to anyone experiencing thoughts of suicide.
This event is organized by the local Centerstone, which is a national nonprofit health system specializing in mental health and substance use disorder for people of all ages.
For more information on the event, you can check out Centerstone's website at: Centerstonelifestory.org