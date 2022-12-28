License plate fees for low-income older drivers, those with disabilities dropping in 2023

(WSIL) -- Eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year, the Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) announced Wednesday.
Under Public Act 102-0807, which takes effect Jan. 1, drivers who qualify for IDoA’s Benefit Access Program will pay only $10 for their license plate stickers, a decrease from $24 currently.
The Department on Aging’s Benefit Access Program determines eligibility for a license plate discount and free transit on fixed route systems in Illinois.
To qualify, residents must be at least 65 years of age or 16 years of age and disabled, as well as meet income requirements. For a household containing one person, the annual income cap is $33,562.