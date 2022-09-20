Librarians recognize Banned Books Week

SIKESTON, MO - The Sikeston Public Library has a display up this week, and is just one of the libraries in the area recognizing Banned Books Week.
“Banned books week started in 1982," Sikeston Public Library children's librarian Lisa Munger said. She made the display currently at Sikeston Library. "And it’s.. The books are challenged, they’re banned, they’ve been pulled off of shelves in school libraries, possibly public libraries for various reasons, it depends on the book.”
There are a slew of books that are considered 'banned' - which mostly means controversial in some way.
“Drugs, sex – obviously, propaganda, parental abuse, actually child abuse," Munger said. "Little House on the Prairie has been banned or pulled or challenged for whatever reason because of it’s character’s comments to Native Americans.”
Little House on the Prairie is just one of the recognizable titles in that list. Many Dr. Suess books join the banned titles, along with Where the Wild Things Are, The Giving Tree, and Alice In Wonderland.
The banning reason ranges from everything like abuse to subtle stereotypes.
“It’s important to know this is where we come from," Munger said. "We can read these things and we can advance from it.”
Munger is just one of the librarians raising awareness this week. She says it's important to do, because even though she fully believes children should be steered in the correct direction, she still believes in the choice.
“I want people to be able to choose what they want to choose, it’s part of living where we live in the United States. We have these freedoms and it’s important. Even as kids, we can guide them towards quality things but we can also leave it open to choose what they want.”