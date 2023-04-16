Leonard Crofford, WWII veteran and Pearl Harbor witness, turns 102

THOMPONSVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- On December 7, 1941 Leonard Crofford, then 20-years old, was 16 miles away from Pearl Harbor when an explosion sent him flying off his bed.
On April 16, 2023 Crofford calmly got out of bed to celebrate his 102nd birthday surrounded by family and friends. Crofford had a small party at his home in Thompsonville.
News 3 first met Crofford on his 100th birthday in 2021. Crofford opened up eight months later on the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks that shot the U.S. into the middle of World War II.