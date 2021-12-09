Lee Greenwood to perform in Marion in May 2022

MARION (WSIL) -- Country music artist Lee Greenwood will be performing in Marion in 2022.
Marion Cultural and Civic Center made the announcement Thursday morning.
Lee Greenwood has won numerous industry awards including, Male Vocalist of the Year from the Academy of Country Music in 1983, two Male Vocalist of the Year awards from the Country Music Association in 1983 & 1984 and a Grammy for Top Male Vocal Performance in 1985 for “I.O.U.”. The CMA also named “God Bless The U.S.A.” its Song of the Year in 1985.
The concert is May 14, 2022.
Tickets go on sale December 10th at 10 a.m. at marionccc.com.