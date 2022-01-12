Lay's grew potatoes with dirt from stadiums for chips

(WSIL) -- The NFL is no stranger to branding partnerships with snack foods, but Lay's is taking things one step further.
To mark its return to Super Bowl advertising after a 17-year long hiatus, the potato chip company is launching Lay's Golden Grounds.
No it's not coffee, the name comes from the way potatoes are grown.
The team indicated on the bag, contributed a bit of dirt to help grow the spuds eventually used to make the chips inside.
You'll have to be pretty hardcore to get your favorite team's bag though, only 200 of each have been made.