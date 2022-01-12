 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lay's grew potatoes with dirt from stadiums for chips

  • 0
lay's super bowl chips

(WSIL) -- The NFL is no stranger to branding partnerships with snack foods, but Lay's is taking things one step further. 

To mark its return to Super Bowl advertising after a 17-year long hiatus, the potato chip company is launching Lay's Golden Grounds. 

No it's not coffee, the name comes from the way potatoes are grown. 

The team indicated on the bag, contributed a bit of dirt to help grow the spuds eventually used to make the chips inside. 

You'll have to be pretty hardcore to get your favorite team's bag though, only 200 of each have been made. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you