Lawmakers in Kentucky propose bills to mediate car tax increases

(WSIL) -- Kentucky lawmakers have filed two bills aimed at giving taxpayers relief from rising vehicle property taxes.
The cost of used vehicles is up approximately 40 percent compared to this time last year, according to the Kentucky Department of Revenue.
That means the cost of vehicle tags in 2022 will go up if lawmakers don’t intervene.
One of the bills would allow for a different standard to determine a car’s value than the current method.
It would also allow people who have already paid car tags to get a refund for overpayment.
For more on Senate Bill 75, click here.