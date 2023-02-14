Lawmakers ask for answers on energy prices ahead of Illinois State of the State Address

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's State of the State Address is February 15, 2023. Lawmakers from both sides say they want answers, especially when it comes to inflation and energy prices.
Lawmakers say we are in an energy crisis, especially in downstate Illinois. For some people, electric bills have just about doubled in recent months. Some people are trying to cut costs anyway they can and some businesses have had to close.
Some Republican lawmakers say they want to increase the available electricity in our power grid. In a press conference Tuesday, they also suggested putting money into a rebate program for people.
There was a line for it on the budget but $0 was allocated for it. Republican lawmakers suggest allocating at least 200 million and that amount of money can help people almost immediately. They say Illinois has an obligation to address the issue.
"I got a phone call from the city of West Frankfort. They said they have an electric bill for the services of senior citizens and it went from $4,000 to $12,000 dollars," says Representative Dave Severin (R) of Benton, Illinois. He goes on to say, "Got a call just last week, from a new part of my district that there's a grocery store that serves that county, and they don't have a grocery store in that county anymore as of these costs. It's serious and we have to find answers."
The refund would help in the short term.
Illinois' downstate Republican lawmakers also say we're moving too quickly on green energy, and they say that's partly because of the "New Green Deal." That was passed to get Illinois on track to using 100% clean energy by 2050.
"The unfortunate thing is, the move to shutdown traditional energy far outpaces the ability replace it with new energy," says Senator Terri Bryant (R) of Murphysboro, Illinois. "Renewable do not have the infrastructure capacity to replace our current energy production and probably won't for two to three decades."
Republican lawmakers say they agree green energy is important, but they say they're concerned with keeping up with supply during the transition.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has created funds for energy assistance in the past. One of those programs happened in September 2023.
Governor Pritzker's State of the State Address is Wednesday, February 15, 2023.